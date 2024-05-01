Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.86, Briefing.com reports. Powell Industries had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Powell Industries stock traded up $32.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,183. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. Powell Industries has a 52 week low of $39.77 and a 52 week high of $197.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Powell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total transaction of $1,674,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,703,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $285,289,544.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $908,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 714,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,168,364.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,850,830. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

