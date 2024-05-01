Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hope Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOPE shares. DA Davidson upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

