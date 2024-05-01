Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Announces Earnings Results

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $2.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Root had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 73.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 263.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.88) earnings per share.

Root Stock Up 20.5 %

Shares of ROOT traded up $14.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.94. 1,192,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,126. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.28. Root has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $86.57. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.86.

Get Root alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Root in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Root in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Root has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

Root Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.