3,686 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Acquired by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.30. 768,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,407,583. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.00 and its 200-day moving average is $101.85. The stock has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

