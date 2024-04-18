Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) PT Raised to $99.00 at B. Riley

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

LNTH traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.01. 736,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,995. Lantheus has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.00.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.44 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 63.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,545 shares of company stock worth $6,169,936. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,121,000 after buying an additional 326,396 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after purchasing an additional 489,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 198.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,633,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,301,000 after purchasing an additional 126,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

