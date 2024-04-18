PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 160,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 186,061 shares.The stock last traded at $52.48 and had previously closed at $52.65.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTPZ. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $631,000.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

