Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Trading 4.8% Higher

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.71 and last traded at $22.70. Approximately 149,464 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 667,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $920.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,540 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,823,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,424,000 after purchasing an additional 91,895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 14,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

