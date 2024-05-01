Cannell & Co. Sells 135 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Cannell & Co. decreased its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,617 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of First Citizens BancShares worth $10,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 6.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 11.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,245,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $817,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,355,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,549,113.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $817,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,355,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220 and sold 2,600 shares worth $4,458,964. 12.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 1.0 %

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $17.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,703.85. 39,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.89. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $945.32 and a 1-year high of $1,810.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,590.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,486.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price (up previously from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,829.90.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

