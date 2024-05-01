Cannell & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Cannell & Co. cut its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,763 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $12,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,472,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,156,000 after acquiring an additional 198,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,104,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,364,000 after purchasing an additional 112,274 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 491,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,628,000 after buying an additional 52,401 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,232,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,425,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.60.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 1.0 %

FNV stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.61. 190,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.30. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $303.30 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

