Cannell & Co. Has $21.48 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cannell & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $21,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.44.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ITW traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $243.83. The stock had a trading volume of 443,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,580. The stock has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.79. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

