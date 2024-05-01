Cannell & Co. Has $13.79 Million Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cannell & Co. lessened its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned 0.10% of Fidelity National Financial worth $13,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,778,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,335,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,570,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,150,000 after buying an additional 193,050 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 89,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 45,137 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FNF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.01. 144,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,265. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 100.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.