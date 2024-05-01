Cannell & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Cannell & Co. cut its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 955,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,410 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $30,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRGO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1,694.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 39.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Alison Ives purchased 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at $439,485.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $252,130.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,990 shares of company stock worth $475,227. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE PRGO traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $32.83. 1,279,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,390. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGO. StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

