Cannell & Co. Acquires 27,846 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,846 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $20,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,719 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 215,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,890,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.02. 1,193,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,375,482. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average is $62.25.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

