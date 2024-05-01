Cannell & Co. Sells 8,675 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cannell & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 349,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,675 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in Intel by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $30.28. 22,369,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,227,766. The firm has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

