Cannell & Co. Sells 202,650 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Cannell & Co. reduced its position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,141,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 202,650 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned about 2.21% of Ferroglobe worth $26,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,195,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,017,000 after purchasing an additional 840,629 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,730,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 413,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 296,662 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

GSM traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 648,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,780. The company has a market capitalization of $993.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.01. Ferroglobe PLC has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $375.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

