Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,932 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of AudioEye worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AudioEye during the third quarter worth about $100,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEYE opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AudioEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58.

AudioEye ( NASDAQ:AEYE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. Analysts predict that AudioEye, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AudioEye in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on AudioEye from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on AudioEye from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

