Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 211 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,752,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,511,546,000 after buying an additional 483,138 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,001,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,304,549,000 after acquiring an additional 553,163 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,178,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,122,370,000 after acquiring an additional 787,608 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,536,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $711,045,000 after acquiring an additional 86,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,305,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,332,000 after purchasing an additional 36,287 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.42.

Shares of CP opened at $78.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 17.95%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

