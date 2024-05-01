iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,571,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,374,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.52 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.