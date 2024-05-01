GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.350 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.20-4.35 EPS.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,490,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,253. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. GE HealthCare Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEHC. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.64.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

