Intrust Bank NA Sells 328 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Timken were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Timken by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Timken by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI cut Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.90.

Timken Stock Performance

TKR opened at $89.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $95.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

