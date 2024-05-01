Intrust Bank NA Has $487,000 Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 29.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $118.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.14 and a 52-week high of $127.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The business had revenue of $980.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.13 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 17.84%. Equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $6,844,775.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 155,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,380,739.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $6,844,775.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 155,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,380,739.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,245 shares of company stock worth $10,579,862. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

