Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,958,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,097,000 after buying an additional 48,389 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,589,000 after acquiring an additional 126,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2,764.0% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.60. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

