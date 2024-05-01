Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $772,000 Stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,222 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $521,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 207.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 79,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 53,919 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progress Software by 18.4% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 274,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 42,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.94. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In related news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 5,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $292,301.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,821.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 5,129 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $292,301.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,664 shares in the company, valued at $151,821.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Krall sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,245 shares of company stock worth $4,946,406 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

