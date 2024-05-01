TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,841 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in TaskUs by 4.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,664,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,275,000 after buying an additional 74,512 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 132,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,581 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in TaskUs by 1.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs in the third quarter worth $847,000. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on TaskUs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

TaskUs stock opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. TaskUs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. TaskUs had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $234.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.96 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

