Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Position Lifted by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 20.1% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 21.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,806,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $381.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $448.19.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,711,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDY. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

