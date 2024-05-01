Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.000-3.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.200-12.500 EPS.

APD traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.57. The company had a trading volume of 717,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.67.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on APD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $274.64.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

