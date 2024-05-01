Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Issues Earnings Results

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hope Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.13.
Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on Hope Bancorp
About Hope Bancorp
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hope Bancorp
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Humana Leaves Shareholders in Limbo on 2025 EPS Guidance
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- IBM Sings the Blues on Mixed Pockets of Strength
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.