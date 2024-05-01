The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA owned 0.06% of Gorman-Rupp worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 552,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 34,728 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,230,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 544,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after buying an additional 46,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GRC opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

About Gorman-Rupp

(Free Report)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.