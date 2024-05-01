Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $0.14-0.30 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.140-0.300 EPS.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 21.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $780,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,385.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,720 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMKR shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Further Reading

