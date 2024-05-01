Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,900 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 391,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Healios K.K. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLOSF remained flat at 0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 1.25. Healios K.K. has a 1 year low of 0.94 and a 1 year high of 1.31.

Get Healios K.K. alerts:

About Healios K.K.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Healios K.K. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of cell therapy and regenerative medicine products in Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company offers HLCM051 for treatment of ischemic stroke and acute respiratory distress syndrome; HLCN061 for treating solid tumors; HLCR011 for the treatment of retinal pigment epithelium tear and age-related macular degeneration; and HLCL041 for liver disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Healios K.K. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healios K.K. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.