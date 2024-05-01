Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,900 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 391,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Healios K.K. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HLOSF remained flat at 0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 1.25. Healios K.K. has a 1 year low of 0.94 and a 1 year high of 1.31.
About Healios K.K.
