Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.600-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.250-12.250 EPS.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA stock traded down $9.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.21. 231,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,571. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.72. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $322.95.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $310.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBRA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.