SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 15,706 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $53.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.41.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

