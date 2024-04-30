Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 62.90 Per Share

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 62.90 ($0.79) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $34.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Whitbread Price Performance
Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 3,184.54 ($40.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,868.64, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 2,995 ($37.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,714 ($46.65). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,248.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,370.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Whitbread currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,192.50 ($52.66).
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Shelley Roberts purchased 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,575 ($44.91) per share, for a total transaction of £14,907.75 ($18,725.98). Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
