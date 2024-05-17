Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stake Lifted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.79. 441,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,989. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.91 and a 200 day moving average of $285.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.13 and a twelve month high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.11.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total transaction of $463,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,316.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total value of $463,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,316.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,798 shares of company stock worth $32,816,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

