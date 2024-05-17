Insider Selling: Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) SVP Sells 16,440 Shares of Stock

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Trex Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE:TREX traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.72. 340,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,775. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.60. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.03 and a 12 month high of $101.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.86.
Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The firm had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,314,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,829,000 after acquiring an additional 65,428 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Trex by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,717,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,730,000 after acquiring an additional 43,653 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Trex by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,102,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,638,000 after acquiring an additional 660,536 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Trex by 1.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,913,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,848,000 after acquiring an additional 27,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Trex by 516.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,600,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,419 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.
