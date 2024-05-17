USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) CFO Robert B. Anderson Purchases 5,000 Shares

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) CFO Robert B. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $60,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,408 shares in the company, valued at $963,219.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

USCB Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of USCB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 34,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $243.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.35.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USCB Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. USCB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

USCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on USCB Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of USCB Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCB. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in USCB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $10,306,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in USCB Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 456,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 31,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in USCB Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 58,365 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in USCB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of USCB Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 71,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

