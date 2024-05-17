Gregg A. Bresner Acquires 2,000 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,758.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CION Investment Price Performance

Shares of CION traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,096. CION Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $668.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09.

Get CION Investment alerts:

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 51.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.55 million for the quarter.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.74%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CION Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CION

Institutional Trading of CION Investment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CION Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.