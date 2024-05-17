Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Major Shareholder Buys $74,684.20 in Stock

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $74,684.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,883,105 shares in the company, valued at $29,638,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,199 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $22,121.94.

On Monday, April 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,973 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.94 per share, for a total transaction of $29,551.62.

On Friday, April 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,333 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $133,463.33.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,342 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $115,801.82.

On Monday, March 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,373 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $106,012.06.

On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,652 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $280,667.80.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VPV traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 68,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,294. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VPV. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 20.0% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 365,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,114,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after buying an additional 790,187 shares during the period.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

