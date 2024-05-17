Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,796 shares of company stock worth $2,575,361. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.86. 3,076,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,256,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

