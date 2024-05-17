Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Steem has a market cap of $129.69 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,725.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.92 or 0.00696729 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.20 or 0.00124688 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00042173 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00070447 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.71 or 0.00201870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.23 or 0.00097746 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 462,080,864 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

