Malibu Boats (MBUU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Malibu Boats to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $211.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Malibu Boats to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

Malibu Boats stock opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $62.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.60. The company has a market cap of $710.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MBUU. Raymond James downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Insider Transactions at Malibu Boats

In other Malibu Boats news, insider Michael K. Hooks acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $535,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

