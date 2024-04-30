First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th.

First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. First Business Financial Services has a payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Business Financial Services to earn $5.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $41.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

