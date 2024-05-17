Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $7.14 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.6% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 25,990.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,534,710,000 after buying an additional 3,453,078 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 34.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,032,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,260,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tesla by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,765,000 after purchasing an additional 909,170 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,803 shares of company stock worth $56,124,840. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.12. The company had a trading volume of 66,626,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,451,016. The firm has a market cap of $564.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC cut their target price on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

