Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,032,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,389,048,000 after purchasing an additional 456,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,995,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,848,000 after acquiring an additional 570,080 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,017,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $813,129,000 after acquiring an additional 130,238 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,968,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $687,936,000 after acquiring an additional 230,789 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,494,928 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,493,000 after acquiring an additional 66,923 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.84.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,840,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,794,203. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.24. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.18 and a twelve month high of $219.36. The company has a market cap of $176.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

