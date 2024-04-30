Avaii Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,361,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

