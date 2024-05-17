Status Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.76 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0375 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $145.44 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Status has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00009851 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011045 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001466 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,752.23 or 1.00034118 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011911 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,883,511,802 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,883,511,801.8636084 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03635999 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $2,657,031.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

