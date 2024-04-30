Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $223,000 in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,657,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,292,000 after purchasing an additional 382,949 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 49.3% during the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,952,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,414,000 after acquiring an additional 974,973 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,470,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,723 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,644,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,130,000 after acquiring an additional 272,455 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.2% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 323,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 29,930 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

