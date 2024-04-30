Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of TPX stock opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.30.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

