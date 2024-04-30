Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance

BMRC stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.85. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $23.24.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMRC. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.