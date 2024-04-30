Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.
BMRC stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.85. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $23.24.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BMRC. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.
