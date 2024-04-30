1,850 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Bought by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $131.12 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.72 and its 200-day moving average is $122.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.63.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
